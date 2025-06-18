Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, and perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign cuminating in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Now Amorim has a full preseason to prepare his side and a summer transfer window to mould his squad before a season without European football, and he must take full advantage.

The release of the Premier League fixtures shows a difficult start for United, with an opening game agasint Arsenal and fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea within their first five matches of 2025/26, and the manager’s future could be called into question early should his side struggle.

United got some early business done with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, and among interest in other targets including Bryan Mbeumo , co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep, so offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho could be key to funding the revolution.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

Areas to improve

Perhaps it is easier to try and identify some parts of the team that don’t need improvement. Three players could genuinely claim to have had decent seasons – Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – while Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot all did OK in spells, but that is about the extent of United’s reliable performers last season.

Now that Matheus Cunha’s arrival is secured, the top priorities are: sign a proven goalscorer, given the toils of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front; buy a goalkeeper to compete with (or outright replace) the error-prone Andre Onana; recruit a wing-back who can excel in Amorim’s system.

Done deals

Ins: Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m agreed)

Retained: Tom Heaton (signed new one-year deal after expiry of old contract)

Outs: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans (all out of contract)

Potential targets

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford

Mbeumo has emerged as United’s top target at this point in the window, with the club eager to get the deal done before moving on to other signings.

open image in gallery The Brentford forward is wanted after a stellar season ( Getty Images )

The 25-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career with 20 goals in 42 games, catching the eye of a raft of clubs in the process.

United could deploy Mbeumo in one of their No 10 roles, and are said to be in the driving seat to sign the Cameroon international.

However, they are facing competition from Tottenham after the London club appointed former Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager.

Pedro Goncalves, Sporting CP

The Sporting midfielder knows Amorim well and could fit into his team as a one of the attacking No 10s. Goncalves is reported to be valued at around £70m by Sporting, but United are expected to receive at least £100m for Fernandes should their captain depart for Saudi Arabia, to help fund any bid.

open image in gallery The attacking midfielder performed well under Ruben Amorim at Sporting ( AFP via Getty Images )

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

Another Sporting player, Gyokeres was sensational under Amorim in the Portuguese league and knows the manager’s tactical approach. Sporting would command a fee of at least £60m for the in-demand Swedish striker, who plundered 54 goals in all competitions this season. But Gyokeres will have his pick of clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Italian champions Napoli both interested, and he may be put off by United’s lack of European football.

Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt

22-year-old Frankfurt forward Ekitike is repreotedly being considered by United, Liverpool and Chelsea after a season in which he scored 22 goals in all competitions.

The Frenchman is seen as a quality prospect in his homeland and seems to be finding his feet at the top level after an unsuccessful spell at PSG earlier in his career.

The young striker is adept at linking play and dribbling as well as finishing, and early reports suggested that Frankfurt wanted to hold out for a fee of around €100m, though subsequent reports say that the German side could be tempted into a sale around the same £60 mark that Man City paid for Omar Marmoush.

open image in gallery Ekitike is the latest name to be linked to a move to Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

United are said to have made contact with both the player’s camp and Frankfurt, though nothing is seen as advanced at this stage.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nottingham Forest

Surprise reports have linked United with a move for Notingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is out of contract in 2026.

The former Chelsea man is an option in both wide positons and as a wing-back, having played further back for Chelsea on occasion too.

However, his club are keen to reward him with a new deal, and a move is seen as unlikely at this point.

Oumar Solet, Udinese

The imposing defender has been linked with a move away this summer. United may need a defensive addition with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans departing.