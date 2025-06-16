Bryan Mbeumo responds to transfer speculation after Man United transfer bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryan Mbeumo has spoken publicly for the first time since Manchester United and Tottenham launched their battle for his signature.

The 25-year-old appears to be on his way out of Brentford after an outstanding season in which he scored 20 goals for the west London club.

Manchester United have seen a first offer rejected, in the region of £45m with £10m in add-ons, and Spurs have stepped up their interest after hiring ex-Brentford boss Thomas Frank to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mbeumo said: “It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it.

“It’s been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we’ve been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it’s been a fantastic season.”

Bryan Mbeumo is the subject of much speculation this summer ( PA )

United are reported to be preparing a second bid and believe they have the edge over Spurs in the race to lure Mbeumo. But Spurs now have Frank in their corner – as well as Champions League football after beating United in the Europa League final – and Mbeumo lauded his former manager’s talents.

“He’s done so much for me, he literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford. I think he’s going to [need] some time to adapt, obviously: [Champions League] games, more expectations, but I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“He knows how to talk to people. He knows how to build a group. And that’s why we’ve been playing so well.”