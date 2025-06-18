Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League fixtures have been released for the new 2025/26 season and already fans will be debating who has been given a helping hand by the fixture computer and who has been given the short straw.

Yes, they all play each other twice, but when you want your club to get off to a flying start, a friendly looking fixture list certainly helps.

Arsenal can certainly lay claim to the most difficult start, with away trips to Manchester United and Liverpool in their first five fixtures, amid home ties against newly promoted Leeds, last season’s relevation Nottingham Forest and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But perhaps Man United’s is even tougher, with top-four finishers Arsenal, City and Chelsea all in their first five games, alongside an away trip to Fulham and a home game against newcomers Burnley.

Fulham themselves have a challenging opening five, with testing trips to Brighton, Chelsea and Brentford alongside the visits of Man United and Leeds.

Meanwhile Chelsea look to have landed a soft opening, playing Crystal Palace, Fulham and Man United at home, with trips to West Ham and Brentford away.

Sunderland’s opening isn’t bad either, with home games against West Ham, Brentford and Villa, mixed in with away trips to Burnley and Palace.

And Aston Villa might hope for a fast start hosting Newcastle, Palace and Everton with away trips to Brentford and Sunderland.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim could do with a good start to the new season (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Sunderland are back in the Premier League ( Getty Images )

Here is every Premier League club’s first five games of the 2025/26 season:

Bournemouth

Matchday 1: Liverpool (A)

Matchday 2: Wolverhampton (H)

Matchday 3: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Matchday 4: Brighton (A)

Matchday 5: Newcastle United (H)

Arsenal

Matchday 1: Manchester United (A)

Matchday 2: Leeds United (H)

Matchday 3: Liverpool (A)

Matchday 4: Nottingham Forest (H)

Matchday 5: Manchester City (H)

Aston Villa

Matchday 1: Newcastle United (H)

Matchday 2: Brentford (A)

Matchday 3: Crystal Palace (H)

Matchday 4: Everton (H)

Matchday 5: Sunderland (A)

Brighton

Matchday 1: Fulham (H)

Matchday 2: Everton (A)

Matchday 3: Manchester City (H)

Matchday 4: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

Matchday 5: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Brentford

Matchday 1: Nottingham Forest (A)

Matchday 2: Aston Villa (H)

Matchday 3: Sunderland (H)

Matchday 4: Chelsea (A)

Matchday 5: Fulham (H)

Burnley

Matchday 1: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Matchday 2: Sunderland (H)

Matchday 3: Manchester United (A)

Matchday 4: Liverpool (H)

Matchday 5: Nottingham Forest (H)

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Matchday 1: Leeds United (A)

Matchday 2: Brighton (H)

Matchday 3: Wolverhampton (A)

Matchday 4: Aston Villa (A)

Matchday 5: Liverpool (H)

Fulham

Matchday 1: Brighton (A)

Matchday 2: Manchester United (H)

Matchday 3: Chelsea (A)

Matchday 4: Leeds United (H)

Matchday 5: Brentford (A)

Leeds United

Matchday 1: Everton (H)

Matchday 2: Arsenal (A)

Matchday 3: Newcastle United (H)

Matchday 4: Fulham (A)

Matchday 5: Wolverhampton (H)

Liverpool

Matchday 1: A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)

Matchday 2: Newcastle United (A)

Matchday 3: Arsenal (H)

Matchday 4: Burnley (A)

Matchday 5: Everton (H)

Manchester City

Matchday 1: Wolverhampton (A)

Matchday 2: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Matchday 3: Brighton (A)

Matchday 4: Manchester United (H)

Matchday 5: Arsenal (A)

Manchester United

Matchday 1: Arsenal (H)

Matchday 2: Fulham (A)

Matchday 3: Burnley (H)

Matchday 4: Manchester City (A)

Matchday 5: Chelsea (H)

Newcastle United

Matchday 1: Aston Villa (A)

Matchday 2: Liverpool (H)

Matchday 3: Leeds United (A)

Matchday 4: Wolverhampton (H)

Matchday 5: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

Nottingham Forest

Matchday 1: Brentford (H)

Matchday 2: Crystal Palace (A)

Matchday 3: West Ham United (H)

Matchday 4: Arsenal (A)

Matchday 5: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Matchday 1: Burnley (H)

Matchday 2: Manchester City (A)

Matchday 3: A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)

Matchday 4: West Ham United (A)

Matchday 5: Brighton (A)

West Ham United

Matchday 1: Sunderland (A)

Matchday 2: Chelsea (H)

Matchday 3: Nottingham Forest (A)

Matchday 4: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Matchday 5: Crystal Palace (H)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matchday 1: Manchester City (H)

Matchday 2: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

Matchday 3: Everton (H)

Matchday 4: Newcastle United (A)

Matchday 5: Leeds United (A)