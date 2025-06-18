Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Every Premier League club’s first five fixtures 2025/26 – and who has the hardest start

Arsenal, Manchester United and Fulham can all claim to have a tough start to the new Premier League season

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:38 BST
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy at Anfield

The Premier League fixtures have been released for the new 2025/26 season and already fans will be debating who has been given a helping hand by the fixture computer and who has been given the short straw.

Yes, they all play each other twice, but when you want your club to get off to a flying start, a friendly looking fixture list certainly helps.

Arsenal can certainly lay claim to the most difficult start, with away trips to Manchester United and Liverpool in their first five fixtures, amid home ties against newly promoted Leeds, last season’s relevation Nottingham Forest and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But perhaps Man United’s is even tougher, with top-four finishers Arsenal, City and Chelsea all in their first five games, alongside an away trip to Fulham and a home game against newcomers Burnley.

Fulham themselves have a challenging opening five, with testing trips to Brighton, Chelsea and Brentford alongside the visits of Man United and Leeds.

Meanwhile Chelsea look to have landed a soft opening, playing Crystal Palace, Fulham and Man United at home, with trips to West Ham and Brentford away.

Sunderland’s opening isn’t bad either, with home games against West Ham, Brentford and Villa, mixed in with away trips to Burnley and Palace.

And Aston Villa might hope for a fast start hosting Newcastle, Palace and Everton with away trips to Brentford and Sunderland.

Ruben Amorim could do with a good start to the new season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sunderland are back in the Premier League
Here is every Premier League club’s first five games of the 2025/26 season:

Bournemouth

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton

  • Matchday 1: Fulham (H)
  • Matchday 2: Everton (A)
  • Matchday 3: Manchester City (H)
  • Matchday 4: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)
  • Matchday 5: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Brentford

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

  • Matchday 1: Leeds United (A)
  • Matchday 2: Brighton (H)
  • Matchday 3: Wolverhampton (A)
  • Matchday 4: Aston Villa (A)
  • Matchday 5: Liverpool (H)

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

  • Matchday 1: Arsenal (H)
  • Matchday 2: Fulham (A)
  • Matchday 3: Burnley (H)
  • Matchday 4: Manchester City (A)
  • Matchday 5: Chelsea (H)

Newcastle United

  • Matchday 1: Aston Villa (A)
  • Matchday 2: Liverpool (H)
  • Matchday 3: Leeds United (A)
  • Matchday 4: Wolverhampton (H)
  • Matchday 5: A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Matchday 1: Burnley (H)
  • Matchday 2: Manchester City (A)
  • Matchday 3: A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)
  • Matchday 4: West Ham United (A)
  • Matchday 5: Brighton (A)

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

