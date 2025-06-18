Why Florian Wirtz To Liverpool Is Worth EVERY Penny

The Premier League season has barely finished, but excitement is growing for the 2025/26 campaign with the fixtures set to be released.

Fans will soon be able to start dreaming of possibilities for the new season, as well as mapping out trips to see their teams with a host of new signings assembled this summer.

As the Fifa Club World Cup continues, with every game live on DAZN for free, Chelsea and Manchester City will be able to look ahead to the new Premier League season, with Liverpool ready to defend their title and poised to complete an outlandish summer transfer spree, including the seismic signing of Florian Wirtz.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now .

We’ll have the opening round of fixtures, with the new campaign poised to get underway on Saturday 16 August 2025, while teams can check for that special derby date and key battles in the title race, battle for European places and relegation scrap - follow for all the fixtures and reaction below: