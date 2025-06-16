When are the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures announced?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League 2025-26 season is honing into view with the release of the fixture list this week.

Liverpool are basking in a title triumph and will hope to kick on again in Arne Slot’s second season after an outstanding start to life under the Dutchman.

Manchester City and Arsenal will look to hit back after disappointing outcomes, while Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace could build on cup successes.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are the promoted three from the Championship, hoping to avoid the fate that befell last year’s elevated trio who all returned immediately to the second tier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture unveiling.

When are the Premier League fixtures announced?

The fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season will be confirmed at 9am on Wednesday 18 June.

When does the 2025-26 season start and end?

The campaign will begin on the weekend of 16 and 17 August, 83 days after the end of the last campaign. Premier League bosses have refused to give Chelsea and Manchester City extra time off with the two clubs providing English representation at the Club World Cup.

The season will run until Sunday 24 May 2026 and consist of 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.

Which clubs are in the Premier League in 2025-26?

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves