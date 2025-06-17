Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major update on Milos Kerkez’s move to Liverpool has been provided by the AFC Bournemouth left-back’s dad.

Sebastijan Kerkez, who is also his son’s agent, has revealed the switch is a “done deal” as the summer transfer window has now re-opened.

Appearing on the Super Indirektno podcast, he said: “It's only Liverpool for us and we're not going anywhere else and we won't talk to other clubs.

“Everything is done between us, we just need to sort out some details, but it's basically a done deal."

Liverpool have been pushing to sign the 21-year-old Hungary international after an impressive campaign at Bournemouth. He scored twice and assisted five goals from left-back in his second season with the club, and is set to be rewarded with a move to the Premier League champions.

A fee of £40-45m has been touted around, as the switch was seemingly pushed closer to completion when the Cherries signed 23-year-old Adrien Truffert from Rennes on a five-year deal.

open image in gallery Milos Kerkez is a target for Liverpool ( Getty Images )

In recruiting a replacement for Kerkez, the much-talked-about Liverpool agreement became closer to being sealed, giving a sign that Bournemouth are prepared for his exit.

And now, Kerkez Sr has made the move even clearer.

He also noted that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was a major influence in Kerkez’s decision to move to Anfield. The former Bournemouth defensive midfielder joined the Cherries’ recruitment team when Eddie Howe was manager, before making the move to the Reds himself.

open image in gallery Liverpool have agreed to sign Florian Wirtz ( PA Wire )

Kerkez’s dad added: "Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things."

The former AZ Alkmaar left-back has close to 20 appearances for his national team, where he lines up alongside current Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arne Slot has been keen to add a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Andy Robertson, who is a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, with the deal for Kerkez now seemingly only a matter of time.