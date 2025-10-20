Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd defender reveals what was ‘preying on his mind’ before Liverpool victory

Maguire strikes late as Man United grab famous Anfield win
  • Harry Maguire scored the winning goal for Manchester United against Liverpool in the 84th minute of their Premier League clash at Anfield.
  • This marked Manchester United's first away victory at Liverpool since 2016, a significant achievement for the club.
  • Maguire, whose contract expires next summer, revealed that winning at Anfield had been 'preying on his mind' as it might have been his last chance.
  • He described the goal as an 'amazing moment' and a personal triumph, having previously endured heavy defeats at the stadium.
  • Maguire celebrated with the United supporters, emphasising the importance of the win for the fans after a challenging period.
