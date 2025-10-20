Harry Maguire achieved an ‘ambition’ with ‘special’ Anfield win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Maguire revealed he had ticked an ambition off his wish list by finally winning at Anfield with Manchester United – and admitted it was preying on his mind that it might be his last chance to do so before leaving Old Trafford.

The England centre-back, who joined from Leicester in 2019 scored an 84th-minute decider as United recorded their first away victory at Liverpool since 2016.

Maguire has only started three league games this season and his contract expires next summer so, facing an uncertain future, he was very aware he may never have won at Anfield in a United shirt.

“I've been here seven years now, so it's been tough not getting that win,” he said. “It's been on my mind a little bit. I'm in my last year now, so this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club, so it's really important that I've come here and tick that one off because it has been preying on my mind.”

Maguire had lost the captaincy and his place during a mixed time at Old Trafford but has also had a habit of scoring some dramatic late goals, including the extra-time decider against Lyon in last season’s Europa League. This ranked among the best for him and he said he was lost in delirium before going to celebrate with the United supporters.

“Amazing moment. I've had some great, great times at this club and some big winners,” he said. “Obviously Lyon and then to get the winner at Anfield it's a great moment for myself, a great moment for my family, and yeah, one I'm really proud of.

“I didn’t know where I was in the stadium when I put it in. I knew I was onside. I just fancied doing the trademark kneeslide. I should have probably gone to Bruno [Fernandes] after the amazing assist he gave me but when you’re in that moment you don’t realise.

Maguire's 84th minute header secured United's first win at Anfield in nine years ( AP )

“But after I’d wheeled away to the other end I felt like I needed to celebrate in front of the United fans. They’ve been amazing with me throughout my time here. We know how important the game is for our fans. Last year we performed really well and I'd had chance to maybe win it, so was big important win for myself, for each player, for the staff, for Ruben. But more importantly, a big win for our fans because it’s been tough for them.”

Maguire had played in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield in 2022 and was an unused substitute when United were thrashed 7-0 in 2023 and reflected: “Too many times they [Liverpool] have been celebrating and you’re having to walk off the pitch, walk over to that away end, clapping the fans because they’ve been amazing with us. We’ve had a couple of draws in there and a couple of good performances, far too many negative ones. To get that win is so special for the fans.”