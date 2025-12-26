Dorgu volley helps United beat Newcastle despite second-half onslaught
- Manchester United battled through a relentless second-half assault from Newcastle United to draw level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.
- A spectacular volley from Patrick Dorgu secured the crucial victory, marking the hosts' first home win in two months.
- Dorgu, the 21-year-old wing-back, scored his inaugural goal for United with a moment of brilliance. He met a headed clearance from Nick Woltemade with a thunderous full volley, sending the ball past Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.
- After the interval, Eddie Howe’s visitors dominated proceedings, pinning United deep in their own half. Lewis Hall rattled the underside of the crossbar, and Anthony Gordon dragged a shot wide as Newcastle pressed for an equaliser.
- Despite the pressure and the absence of captain Bruno Fernandes, United held firm to record only their second clean sheet of the season. They also threatened on the break, with Benjamin Sesko striking the crossbar and Diogo Dalot firing over from a counter-attack.