Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England star to miss Wembley clash with Serbia

Thomas Tuchel will be without Marc Guehi on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel will be without Marc Guehi on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England centre-back Marc Guehi has sustained a heavy bone bruise, confirmed by Thomas Tuchel.
  • Guehi is definitively ruled out of England's World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Wembley on Thursday.
  • Tuchel expressed hope that Guehi could recover sufficiently to feature in Sunday's match against Albania.
  • The injury is described as painful but without structural damage, with Guehi’s condition being assessed daily.
  • Trevoh Chalobah was called into the squad to provide cover following Guehi's injury and other withdrawals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in