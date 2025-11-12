Thomas Tuchel provides Marc Guehi injury update ahead of Serbia clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has issued an injury update on England centre-back Marc Guehi ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The Crystal Palace defender has been dealing with a heavy bone bruise sustained against AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League last Thursday, leading to speculation over whether he would be replaced in the Three Lions squad for the November internationals.

Trevoh Chalobah was called up to the squad to provide cover for the 25-year-old, joining James Trafford in replacing injured Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope.

Tuchel has now confirmed that Guehi will definitely miss the Wembley meeting with Serbia but is hoping to get him fit for Sunday’s game against Albania, a boost for both England and Palace.

“Everybody is in training in the afternoon except for Marc Guehi,” Tuchel said.

“With Marc it is very painful but there is no structural damage so it is all about the pain.

“There is the possibility that from one day to the other there is a significant improvement so we are working realistically towards the second game. If he is not in training on Friday and not able to train on Saturday then we will not make him travel with us and he will of course get rest and treatment.

“We want him to stay with us, want him to stay close. He is one of the leaders, he is an important member of the team. He is glue between many players and it is nice to see that he is trying everything to be included in the second game. We will assess him every day.”

While injuries are unavoidable, Tuchel says experimental team selection is a thing of the past for his England side as he shapes his preferred XI ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

"I know quite a lot for tomorrow but May and June I don't know so much,” he said. “I hold myself back from knowing too much or pretending to know too much because so much can happen.

"Nobody wants injuries to happen but injuries can happen, players can pull out, players can drop in form and others can have form so I am very much open.

"I don't feel the pressure and the World Cup urge at the moment. I just feel the excitement and pressure for tomorrow. It is step-by-step and the next step is Serbia tomorrow."