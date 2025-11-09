Injured Marc Guehi set to miss England camp in major blow to Thomas Tuchel’s side
The defender ‘can’t even walk’ after sustaining a heavy bone bruise against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is likely to miss England’s final two World Cup qualifying games after sustaining a foot injury last week.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner said in his press conference before their drab goalless draw with Brighton on Sunday that the defender would be absent.
Guehi picked up in the injury near the end of the Eagles’ 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League on Thursday, when he conceded a yellow card for a late foul.
Glasner told Sky Sports: “Overnight he couldn't sleep, it was so painful and the next day we assessed him and it was a heavy bone bruise.
“He was walking on crutches the last two days and couldn’t even step on his foot.
“Fortunately nothing is broken, but at the moment he can’t even walk. It looks like he will miss England's games, but after, maybe in 10-14 days hopefully he can return to training and be available again.”
England have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup after topping their group. Thomas Tuchel’s side face Serbia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Tirana to face Albania next Sunday.
Guehi was part of the squad announced on Friday but is now unlikely to add to his 26 senior caps this week.
