England squad announcement live: Thomas Tuchel set to recall Jude Bellingham for final World Cup 2026 qualifiers
Thomas Tuchel is set to announce the Three Lions squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania
England manager Thomas Tuchel will announce his squad for the final international window of 2025 on Friday, with Jude Bellingham set to return for the team’s last two qualifiers ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Tuchel’s side became the first European side to qualify for next summer’s tournament in October when they beat Latvia in Riga, and attention now turns to preparations as the manager attempts to gel his side while working out his best XI.
Bellingham and Phil Foden were among the notable names to miss out on the squad last time, while players including Adam Wharton and Trent Alexander-Arnold could make returns following injury lay-offs.
The squad announcement will take place this morning, with England then facing Serbia at Wembley on 13 November before a trip to face Albania in Tirana on 16 November.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction from the squad announcement below.
The passionate Harry Kane speech driving England’s World Cup dream
In the Riga dressing room after England had clinched World Cup 2026qualification with a 5-0 win over Latvia, Harry Kane gave a speech in which he spoke about “keeping the same hunger” and ensuring the next camp is now treated as a proper build-up. This, the captain told less experienced teammates, is a key to going far in campaigns.
But not necessarily winning them, some might point out, since Kane hasn’t yet done that with England. And yet, in all of this, the goalscorer did display an attitude that really separates top players.
For all the focus on “winners” and “getting over the line,” it’s often said in elite sport that the true key to that is how you deal with failure. Teammates of figures like Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan say they often had a certain “delusion” in the sense of not allowing defeats to foster self-doubt. They were immediately wiped.
The passionate Harry Kane speech driving England’s World Cup dream
When is the 2026 World Cup?
The next edition of the World Cup takes place in cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada between 11 June and 19 July 2026.
Host cities include New Jersey/New York, Seattle, LA, Dallas, Boston, Mexico City, Toronto and Vancouver, with the final taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The draw for the tournament has not been made yet – that takes place on 5 December – but the full schedule can be found on the Fifa website here.
Every team that has qualified for the World Cup 2026
England have become the latest team to qualify for the World Cup 2026, with more set to join them as international qualification resumes.
With the co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico, there are now 28 countries confirmed, including three debutants with Jordan and Uzbekistan and the Cape Verde islands through to the 48-team finals.
This format means that more nations than ever will qualify from each of the seven main federations, but despite some spots already having been secured, teams in Europe still have a long way to go in their qualifying campaigns.
Every team that has qualified for the World Cup 2026
England have qualified for the World Cup but need to fix these issues to win it
The report from last time out as the Three Lions sealed qualification...
So, England become the first European side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but the real wonder is whether that actually says anything more about their capability of finishing first next summer.
Thomas Tuchel of course, acknowledged that this was the expectation, but said it shouldn’t be completely taken for granted that it is a landmark achievement, even if this 5-0 in front of some trees in Riga wasn’t exactly Stockholm 1989 or Rome 1997. No bloodied bandages were required, as were seen with Terry Butcher and Paul Ince in those games.
It instead couldn’t have been easier, as this thrashing of Latvia made it six wins from six with 18 goals and none conceded. Almost perfect.
England qualify for the World Cup but need to fix these issues to win it
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s England squad announcement.
Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel will announce the squad he’s picked for the final international window of the year, with his side already having secured qualification for the tournament next year.
The German will now be making tentative final preparations for the World Cup as he hopes to formulate his best eleven just over six months out from the tournament starting.
Follow all the latest updates from St George’s Park right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments