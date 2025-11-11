Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford replace injured Newcastle duo in England squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford have been called up by England after the Newcastle pair of Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope pulled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Gordon, who scored the opener in last month’s 5-0 win over Latvia and who has been in Tuchel’s starting 11 for England’s last three games, has a hip problem.

Pope, who has not played for England since 2022 and who was recalled to the squad last week, suffered concussion in Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Sunday.

open image in gallery James Trafford, who is struggling for minutes at Manchester City, comes in for the concussed Nick Pope ( PA Wire )

It has brought an immediate return to the squad for the uncapped Trafford, whose only appearances for Manchester City since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma have been in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea defender Chalobah made his international debut in June’s defeat to Senegal and is called up as cover for Marc Guehi.

However, Tuchel has opted not to bring in a replacement for Gordon after choosing a squad that included plenty of options on the flanks, with Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen and Phil Foden all capable of playing as wingers.

open image in gallery Trevoh Chalobah will provide depth for Marc Guehi who is still being assessed by England ( Getty Images )

England will continue to assess Guehi and have not yet ruled the centre-back out, even though Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said his captain was on crutches because of a “heavy bone bruise” as a result of a challenge in their Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

Guehi, who has started three of England’s last four games, missed Palace’s 0-0 draw with Brighton on Sunday.

England, who have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup, face Serbia at Wembley on Thursday and Albania in Tirana on Sunday.