Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford replace injured Newcastle duo in England squad
Chalobah and Trafford replace injured Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope in Thomas Tuchel’s squad
Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford have been called up by England after the Newcastle pair of Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope pulled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.
Gordon, who scored the opener in last month’s 5-0 win over Latvia and who has been in Tuchel’s starting 11 for England’s last three games, has a hip problem.
Pope, who has not played for England since 2022 and who was recalled to the squad last week, suffered concussion in Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Sunday.
It has brought an immediate return to the squad for the uncapped Trafford, whose only appearances for Manchester City since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma have been in the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea defender Chalobah made his international debut in June’s defeat to Senegal and is called up as cover for Marc Guehi.
However, Tuchel has opted not to bring in a replacement for Gordon after choosing a squad that included plenty of options on the flanks, with Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen and Phil Foden all capable of playing as wingers.
England will continue to assess Guehi and have not yet ruled the centre-back out, even though Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said his captain was on crutches because of a “heavy bone bruise” as a result of a challenge in their Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.
Guehi, who has started three of England’s last four games, missed Palace’s 0-0 draw with Brighton on Sunday.
England, who have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup, face Serbia at Wembley on Thursday and Albania in Tirana on Sunday.
