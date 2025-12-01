Marnus Labuschagne speaks out on Australia’s batting order dilemma for second Ashes Test
- Marnus Labuschagne has firmly backed Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes Test, confirming he will not move up the order to open the batting.
- Khawaja endured a difficult first Test, scoring only two runs and suffering from back spasms, which led to Travis Head opening in his place in the second innings.
- Head's match-winning century as Khawaja's replacement sparked renewed debate over Australia's opening partnership.
- Labuschagne praised Khawaja's experience and adaptability, stating the 38-year-old does not need advice on his game.
- He also confirmed that neither he nor Steve Smith would open, ending previous temporary solutions for Australia's top batting positions.