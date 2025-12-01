Australia star backs ‘amazing’ Usman Khawaja after first Ashes Test struggles
Usman Khawaja struggled with back spasms in the first Ashes Test and only made two runs before he was dismissed in the first innings
Marnus Labuschagne has firmly backed Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes Test, making it clear he will not be moving up the order, even if Australia opts to drop the struggling opener.
The declaration comes amidst renewed debate over Australia's top batting positions following their dramatic victory over England in Perth.
Khawaja endured a difficult series opener, hampered by back spasms, which saw him fail to open either innings and contribute a mere two runs to his team's cause.
The situation was further complicated by Travis Head's match-winning century, scored as Khawaja's replacement at the top of the order, reigniting discussions about the composition of Australia's opening partnership.
However, Labuschagne was quick to dismiss suggestions that Khawaja needed guidance. "I don't think he needs advice," Labuschagne told reporters at Brisbane's Gabba, where the second Test is set to commence on Thursday. "He's 38, he's been around the block a long time... he's an amazing player."
Labuschagne lauded Khawaja's adaptability and recent form. "And the way he's gone about his game, the way he's gone from a number three, four and then to open the batting, and the way he's done that and navigated some tricky scenarios. He's just been awesome," he added.
"So I don't have any advice for him on it, because... in first-class (cricket) this year, he's batted beautifully. The way he's been batting is awesome."
The ongoing debate about Australia's opening pair has been a recurring theme since David Warner's retirement, with temporary solutions often involving Labuschagne or Steve Smith.
However, the 31-year-old batsman indicated that such experiments are now a thing of the past, regardless of the decision regarding Khawaja. "I think we can pretty much be sure that Steve or I won't open," he stated.
Labuschagne, typically batting at number three, recently returned to the Test side after being dropped during the West Indies tour, having rediscovered his form with a string of domestic centuries.
In Perth, he scored nine runs in the first innings before securing his 24th Test half-century alongside Head, guiding Australia to an eight-wicket victory.
"I personally took a lot away from that," he reflected. "To be able to go out there and finish the game off, build that partnership with Trav and be able to play some really free-flowing cricket was really exciting."
