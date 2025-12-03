Arsenal star set to make first start in two months against Brentford
- Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named in the starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Brentford.
- The Norwegian is set to make his first start since October 4, when Arsenal played West Ham.
- Odegaard replaces Eberechi Eze in the starting line-up.
- It’s one of three changes from the game against Chelsea, with Ben White replacing Jurrien Timber at right-back, and Noni Madueke starting in place of Bukayo Saka.
- Brentford, meanwhile, made five changes from their weekend win against Burnley.