Martin Odegaard injury update: When will Arsenal captain be fit to return?

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Odegaard will be out of action for “weeks” in what is the latest injury blow for Arsenal’s captain.

Odegaard has been withdrawn before half-time in three consecutive Premier League starts and now faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a knee problem.

“It will be weeks,” Arteta said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fulham. “No definite date for his return, but he's evolving well. Very unlucky, what's happening with him and his injuries this season, but yeah, I think he will be back in a few weeks.”

Speaking on when the Norwegian could be fit to return, Arteta added: “It could be (after the next international break), but we’ll have to see how he progresses, how the knee’s healing, how he manages after the next steps in his rehab, so too early to give an answer.”

Odegaard was sidelined for two weeks last month due to a shoulder issue and is the club’s fourth player currently out of action with a knee injury, joining Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke on the treatment table.

Arteta did provide something of a positive update for Havertz and Madueke, who are both making progress on their rehab and are getting closer to return.

While lamenting his skipper’s misfortune, Arteta praised Odegaard’s mental strength over the situation.

“I think he's in a really good place,” Arteta said. “Obviously disappointed how it happened.

“The good thing is that he does everything that he possibly can to prevent injuries. The injuries that he had are very, very difficult to prevent. So that's something that you have to take the weight off yourself, and that's it. Then he cannot afford to be in a different mindset.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has suffered another injury setback (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He's the captain, he needs to drive the standard. He needs to be the example. When you don't have an option, you are a dad. You have to look after your kids. You have to be there. You are good. You are tired. You have to be there. That's his responsibility in the team.”

Martin Zubimendi and Ben White also missed training on Thursday but Arteta has quelled fears of further injury problems, insisting that they were absent to manage their load.

“We are monitoring all the players and give a specific menu to each of them to make sure that they are in the best condition,” Arteta said.

In a boost for the Gunners, summer signing Piero Hincapie is back in training, with Arteta keen to “get him to the speed” where he can feature regularly.