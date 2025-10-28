Martin O’Neill reveals why he made shock return to Celtic
- Martin O'Neill, 73, has been appointed interim manager of Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' sudden resignation.
- O'Neill will take charge on a short-term basis alongside former player Shaun Maloney, stressing his role is temporary until a permanent manager is appointed.
- O'Neill, a former Celtic manager, expressed shock at the offer but wanted to help revive the club’s form and therefore provide time for the club to appoint a new long-term coach.
- Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond issued a scathing statement, accusing Rodgers of stoking division and misrepresenting his contract and transfer involvement.
- Rodgers, who won 11 trophies, left Celtic eight points behind Premiership leaders Hearts amidst internal strife over transfer market objectives and Champions League qualification.