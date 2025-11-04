Mary Earps says autobiography not intended to ‘tear anyone down’
- Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has claimed the reaction to extracts from her forthcoming autobiography has been "distorted".
- Earps said she did not intend to "tear anyone down" with her book, which is due for release this week.
- Her suggestion that Hannah Hampton was rewarded for "bad behaviour" after being dropped particularly attracted headlines and criticism.
- Earps expressed surprise at how her comments have been interpreted and amplified on social media, feeling they were taken out of context.
- Other extracts from the book detail Earps' personal struggles with alcohol, depression, and eating issues, alongside her dispute with Nike over replica Lionesses goalkeeper shirts.