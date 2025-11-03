Mary Earps claims reaction to autobiography has been ‘distorted’ amid public backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has claimed reaction to her autobiography has been “distorted” and insisted she did not intend to “tear anyone down”.

Extracts from the 32-year-old Paris St Germain keeper’s book, which is due to be released this week, have been published by the Guardian.

Her suggestion that her replacement as the Lionesses’ No 1, Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, had been rewarded for “bad behaviour” after being dropped for being “disruptive and unreliable” in particular made headlines.

However, Earps has admitted she has been surprised by how some of her comments have been interpreted and amplified on social media.

The former Manchester United keeper retired from international football 36 days ahead of the Lionesses beginning their Euros title defence this summer, with Hampton ultimately playing a starring role in the campaign.

Earps told BBC Sport: “It's been really overwhelming to see how some things have been distorted a little bit.

“I've not written this book to tear anyone down in any shape or form. That is not who I am as a person. This is real life. It has consequences. It isn't a drama.

“I don’t think I've thought about what I wanted the reaction to be. I’m not surprised, by what I've seen on my algorithms (on social media), if I had come to the same conclusions as other people if I'm honest. But that’s not what I feel I’ve written.

“I don’t think it’s a fair reflection and I think it’s been taken out of the entirety of the context. I speak about so many different things and it’s hard to see only certain things being pulled out and really focused on.”

The first of multiple extracts which have been serialised reveals Earps’ attitude towards Hampton amid alleged tension in the England camp and her reaction to losing her berth as No 1, while a separate interview with the Guardian goes into further detail on both topics.

Subsequent extracts have focused on Earps’ struggles with alcohol, depression, and eating issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as her battle with Nike over the company’s failure to sell replica Lionesses goalkeeper shirts.

