Hannah Hampton named in FIFPRO World XI after Euros heroics amid Mary Earps spat

Six players from European champions England have been named in the FIFPRO Women’s World XI, announced by the global soccer players’ union on Monday.
Defender Lucy Bronze secured a record eighth inclusion in the prestigious lineup, surpassing France’s Wendie Renard.
Bronze is joined by two Chelsea teammates: goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and central defender Millie Bright, who notably missed the European Championship in Switzerland in July.
Hampton’s inclusion comes amid fierce criticism from her former England team-mate, Mary Earps.
Earps retired from international football just weeks before this summer’s Euros after losing her place to Hampton and has hit out at her fellow goalkeeper in her autobiography, which is due to be released in full this week.
Earps branded Hampton “disruptive and unreliable” during England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, and Hampton was subsequently dropped from international duty by Sarina Wiegman.
When Hampton was later recalled and then given game time for the national team, Earps told Wiegman “bad behaviour is being rewarded” before calling time on her England career.
Hampton went to Euro 2025 as England’s No 1 and starred in two penalty shootouts against Sweden and Spain as the Lionesses retained the trophy they first won three years earlier.
Arsenal’s England internationals Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo, both forwards, and defender Leah Williamson also made the cut, following their success in winning both the Champions League and Euro 2025 titles.
The team also features Barcelona’s Spanish trio of Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Ona Batlle.
Despite being on the losing side in the finals of both the Champions League and Euro 2025, Bonmatí was named player of the tournament in Switzerland and secured her third consecutive Ballon d’Or award in September.
Further diversifying the selection, the FIFPRO lineup includes two players from Africa: Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda of Zambia and Morocco midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak, who earned her first selection at the age of 35.
FIFPRO confirmed that over 6,000 members participated in the voting process. The union’s annual teams were previously a component of the FIFA awards ceremony.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments