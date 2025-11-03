Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘want respecting again’ as EFL says moving fixtures risks ‘undermining’ Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has called on the Premier League to move Arsenal’s match against Everton, saying the club “want[s] respecting again” as complaints over fixture congestion mount.

Arteta wants to avoid his side having two games in three days, after the EFL announced on Monday that the Gunners’ Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace had been moved.

The tie was originally due to be played on December 16 but that would have left Palace playing four games in eight days, which the Eagles’ manager Oliver Glasner fumed was “dangerous” and “irresponsible” in regard to player welfare.

Now, both teams are set to play two matches in three days, with the last-eight tie moved to 23 December. Palace and Arsenal are both due to be in league action on 21 December. Arteta has suggested Arsenal will seek to have their match against Everton moved, presumably to 20 December.

“Hopefully they will move our Premier League match, because to play two days later doesn't make any sense,” the Gunners boss said on Monday.

“So now we decide the date (for the Carabao Cup match) I am sure they will change the Premier League (match) as well.”

Asked if he had made a request to the Premier League, Arteta replied: “I’ll leave that to the club. I think we’re very clear what was the best thing, the more logical day to play, they bring a different date.”

The Spaniard has been able to call on a more complete squad this season after injuries derailed previous title challenges, but he said “I don’t know what depth we’re talking about now” when he was quizzed on the impact of back-to-back games on the health of his team.

“We're missing a lot of players, a lot of front players,” he said. “If we continue to do that [play] every three days... we want respecting again. What we discussed previously (on player welfare), that in our opinion it's the most important part.”

open image in gallery Arsenal saw off Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup ( Action Images via Reuters )

Arteta had originally stated his opposition to the Carabao Cup tie being moved, saying: “I don’t think that is fair (if the match is rescheduled) because we have other competitions as well”, although he later said there were “much better options” than the original date.

The EFL said fixture congestion leading to issues such as this is now “entirely unavoidable” as a result of the expansion of European competition, including the Champions League.

It said it had shown “a willingness to compromise” but that continually moving Carabao Cup fixtures would “undermine” the competition.

It believes the “expansion of European cup competitions” was “implemented without adequate consultation with domestic leagues”.

“To continue making endless concessions only serves to undermine the reputation of the EFL Cup - a competition which delivers vital revenue to EFL clubs and provides millions of supporters with the opportunity to back their team on the road to Wembley each season,” it added.

Palace would have faced four matches in eight days if the original date had stood. They host Manchester City in the Premier League on 14 December, then would have had to squeeze in a meeting with the Gunners on 16 December before taking on KuPS of Finland in the Conference League on 18 December and then returning to Premier League action against Leeds on 21 December.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard agreed it was frustrating players’ views seemingly were never sought in calendar planning.

“I would say so. Obviously it is up to the people who make the calendar at the start of the year," he said. “I think they should know that these kind of things can happen and, with a lot of players already mentioning that there are a lot of games, I think they should.”

Additional reporting by PA