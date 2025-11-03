Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Giant-killers Gateshead to face League Two leaders Walsall as FA Cup second round draw revealed

At least two National League teams will make it to the third round of the FA Cup

Flo Clifford
Monday 03 November 2025 19:35 GMT
Comments
The FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium
The FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

At least two National League sides are guaranteed a spot in the FA Cup third round after the second round draw took place on Monday night.

National League South side Slough Town - the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, 21st in the sixth tier - will host National League North Macclesfield, while South side Chelmsford City will be at home to Weston-super-Mare.

The winners of the final first round proper tie, National League Tamworth versus League One Leyton Orient, will be away at Salford City in the last round before the Premier League and Championship teams enter the fray.

Carlisle - who secured a shock win over Reading in extra-time - have been rewarded with a trip to League One side Blackpool, while fellow giant-killers Gateshead, who downed League One’s AFC Wimbledon 2-0, will host fourth-tier leaders Walsall.

In total 11 non-league sides, including five sixth-tier teams, progressed to the second round, with Tamworth potentially set to join them after the conclusion of Monday’s fixture.

Boreham Wood, who dumped League Two’s Crawley out, will be at home to another League Two side, Newport County, who sit just three places above them in prime ‘cupset’ territory.

League One’s Wigan Athletic, who made a narrow escape on penalties against National League South team Hemel Hempstead, are at home to fourth-tier Barrow. Brackley Town, who edged past Notts County on penalties, will host Burton Albion.

The draw took place at The Lamb Ground, home of minnows Tamworth, before their game against Leyton Orient. The second round ties will be played from 5-8 December.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Slough Town vs Macclesfield FC

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City vs Weston-super-Mare

Peterborough United vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Newport County

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic vs Barrow

Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town

Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Cambridge United

Brackley Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Carlisle United

Gateshead vs Walsall

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town vs Buxton

Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers

