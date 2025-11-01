Non-league trio Carlisle, Gateshead and Boreham Wood spring FA Cup shocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Regan Linney hit a sensational hat-trick as National League side Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, stunned League One Reading with a remarkable 3-2 extra-time win in the FA Cup first round.

Linney struck twice in second-half added time to force an additional period after Lewis Wing and Mark O’Mahony put the hosts in control before completing his treble – and the comeback – in the 94th minute.

Fellow fifth-tier club Gateshead upset League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon with a 2-0 away victory.

Goals either side of half-time from Kain Adom and Fenton John dumped out the Dons, who sit sixth in the third tier.

Boreham Wood also produced a shock, beating League Two strugglers Crawley 3-0 thanks to strikes from Matt Rush and Abdul Abdulmalik either side of Zak Brunt’s penalty.

Hemel Hempstead of the National League South gave 2013 winners Wigan a major scare before losing 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

James Waite struck an extra-time winner as Weston-super-Mare came from behind to upset Aldershot with a 2-1 win.

open image in gallery Wigan were given a scare but beat Hemel Hempstead of the National League South on penalties ( Getty Images )

Lyle Taylor’s brace helped National League South club Chelmsford thrash Essex rivals Braintree of the National League 4-1, while Danny Elliott hit a first-half hat-trick as Macclesfield overcame fellow sixth-tier side AFC Totton 6-3.

Slough of the National League South knocked out fifth-tier Altrincham with a 2-1 success, while League Two Salford eliminated League One Lincoln 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Burton thumped seventh-tier St Albans 6-0 thanks to doubles from Tyrese Shade, Charlie Webster and Fabio Tavares, League Two Swindon came from behind to register a 2-1 extra-time win at League One Rotherham and Barnsley avoided an upset after scraping a 3-2 success over York at Oakwell thanks to Marc Roberts’ added-time header.

Lee Bonis’ penalty earned League Two Chesterfield a 1-0 win at League One high-fliers Stevenage, Buxton beat Chatham 2-1 after extra-time and Luke Williams’ reign as Peterborough manager began with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff.

Michael Mellon’s hat-trick helped Oldham beat Northampton 3-1, Stockport beat Tranmere by the same scoreline, Blackpool won 1-0 against Scunthorpe, Bolton defeated Huddersfield 2-1, and Bradford lost 1-0 at Cheltenham.

open image in gallery Exeter sealed a place in the second round by beating Halifax 2-0 ( Getty Images )

Doncaster came from behind to defeat Crewe 2-1, MK Dons won 3-2 at Colchester, Cambridge dispatched Chester 3-0, while Wealdstone overcame Southend 1-0.

Cauley Woodrow’s brace earned Wycombe a 2-0 victory over Plymouth, as Bristol Rovers won 2-1 at Bromley, Sutton defeated Telford 2-1, Exeter registered a 2-0 success at Halifax, Grimsby battled back to beat Ebbsfleet 3-1 and Spennymoor lost 2-0 at home to Barrow.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood won 2-1 at home to Barnet, Mansfield defeated Harrogate 3-2 and Newport beat Gillingham 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.