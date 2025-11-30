Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max Verstappen wins Qatar GP to take F1 title race to the wire

Max Verstappen ensured the F1 title race is still wide open
Max Verstappen ensured the F1 title race is still wide open (Getty Images)
  • Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix to ensure the F1 title race will go to the final weekend of the season.
  • Oscar Piastri was second, while championship leader Lando Norris could only finish fourth behind Carlos Sainz.
  • Verstappen is now 12 points behind Norris with one race to go, while Piastri is four points further back.
  • It was another disappointing race for Lewis Hamilton who could only finish down in 12th.
  • The final race of the season will take place in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
