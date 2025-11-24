Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain’s most decorated gymnast coming out of retirement for Olympics LA 2028

He told The Times: ‘I was sitting in the station with my family in a café [after Paris] and I said to them, 'I'm not done, I can't finish it like that’’
He told The Times: ‘I was sitting in the station with my family in a café [after Paris] and I said to them, 'I'm not done, I can't finish it like that’’ (Getty)
  • Max Whitlock, Britain's most decorated gymnast, has announced he is coming out of retirement.
  • He aims to compete at his fifth Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
  • Whitlock, who will be 35 by LA 2028, stated his career feels "unfinished" after narrowly missing a medal in the pommel horse at Paris 2024.
  • He expressed a strong desire to continue, telling The Times he felt he "can't finish it like that" and is "on a mission".
  • Whitlock is a six-time Olympic medallist, including two golds at Rio 2016 and a successful defence of his pommel horse title at Tokyo 2020.
