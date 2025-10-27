Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch reportedly in talks for 2026 on Netflix

Mayweather beats Pacquiao
  • Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are reportedly considering a sensational boxing rematch in 2026.
  • The potential bout is being mooted as a headline event for a Netflix-backed fight card.
  • Their first encounter over 10 years ago saw Mayweather win by unanimous decision, maintaining his undefeated professional record.
  • Mayweather has since competed in exhibition matches, while Pacquiao recently returned to boxing in July after a four-year hiatus.
  • The rumor of a second fight, reported by Ring Magazine, comes amidst plans for Mayweather to fight Mike Tyson in another exhibition next year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in