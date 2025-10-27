Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2: Sensational rematch mooted for blockbuster Netflix event

Their first meeting came over 10 years ago, with Mayweather beating Pacquiao on the scorecards

Will Castle
Monday 27 October 2025 20:12 GMT
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could be set to finally renew hostilities with rumblings that a sensational rematch is being mooted for a Netflix event in 2026.

Pacquiao, 46, fought for the first time in four years back in July, returning to boxing with a draw against Mario Barrios with WBC welterweight gold on the line.

Mayweather, meanwhile, has competed in a handful of exhibitions against the likes of Logan Paul and John Gotti III since his last competitive bout in 2017, which saw him beat Conor McGregor by a 10th-round TKO.

Mayweather, 48, had agreed to fight 59-year-old Mike Tyson in another exhibition set for Spring of next year, but with a date for that bout yet to be confirmed, there are now reports that Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 could headline a blockbuster fight card put on by Netflix.

That’s according to Ring Magazine, who say rematch between the two boxing legends is being explored.

It would take place over 10 years from their first match, which was one by Mayweather by unanimous decision. Mayweather put on a defensive clinic in Las Vegas, cementing his reputation as a master technician.

The result maintained the American’s perfect professional record, which has sat at 50-0 since 2017. His exhibition bouts have not counted towards his record.

Pacquiao’s record meanwhile stands at 62-8-3, with his most famous victories coming against the likes of Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya and the late, great Ricky Hatton.

