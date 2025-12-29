Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MCG pitch deemed ‘unsatisfactory’ after chaotic Ashes Test

England beat Australia in the fourth Ashes Test which lasted less than two days (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England beat Australia in the fourth Ashes Test which lasted less than two days (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, which hosted a dramatic two-day Ashes Test where England beat Australia, has been officially rated “unsatisfactory” by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
  • Match referee Jeff Crowe stated the pitch was overly favourable to bowlers, with 20 wickets falling on day one and 16 on day two, and no batter managing to score a half-century.
  • Head curator Matthew Page expressed his “state of shock” at the swift conclusion, while England captain Ben Stokes and former skipper Michael Vaughan criticised the pitch conditions.
  • The “unsatisfactory” rating incurs one demerit point for the venue, and Cricket Australia faces an estimated £5 million loss due to refunds and lost revenue from the match ending prematurely.
  • This ruling contrasts with a previous two-day Test in Perth last month that received a “very good” rating, as England now prepare for the final Test in Sydney, trailing 3-1 in the series.
