What you need to know about McLaren’s disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after their McLaren cars failed post-race technical inspections.
- The disqualification stemmed from excessive wear on the cars' underbody planks, which were found to be below the FIA's minimum required thickness of 9mm.
- McLaren cited unexpected porpoising and limited testing due to adverse weather as mitigating circumstances, but the FIA ruled that regulations mandated disqualification for such technical breaches.
- The decision nullified Norris and Piastri's points from the race, altering their standings in the F1 title race.
- This incident is consistent with previous disqualifications for similar technical infringements, including those involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.