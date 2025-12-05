McLaren boss makes stance clear on team orders policy for F1 title decider
- McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed the team will implement team orders if required to secure the Formula 1 world championship this Sunday.
- This decision marks a shift from McLaren's previous stance of not prioritising either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri throughout the season.
- Lando Norris currently leads the standings by 12 points, with Max Verstappen in second and teammate Oscar Piastri 16 points adrift ahead of the title-deciding race.
- The potential scenario involves Piastri ceding a position to Norris, who needs a podium finish to clinch his maiden title.
- Brown stated it would be “crazy not to” intervene to win the championship, while Piastri and Norris acknowledged the possibility but had not discussed it.