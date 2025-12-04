Lando Norris reveals stance on McLaren team orders for F1 title showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris has unequivocally stated he will not ask McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to cede position and gift him the Formula One title, even if such a manoeuvre were the only path to overcoming Max Verstappen in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season finale.

The British driver, however, affirmed his willingness to reciprocate should the roles be reversed, though this scenario is not mathematically viable for the upcoming race.

Heading into the decisive Grand Prix, Norris holds a 12-point advantage over Red Bull's four-times champion Verstappen, with Australian teammate Piastri a further four points adrift.

The three title contenders appeared together at a press conference at the Yas Marina circuit on Thursday, where Verstappen notably presented a more relaxed demeanour.

When pressed on a hypothetical situation where Verstappen led the race, with Piastri in third and Norris in fourth – a scenario where the reigning champion would retain his crown unless the McLaren drivers swapped positions – Norris was resolute.

"I don't think I would ask it because... I don't know... it's up to Oscar if he would allow it. I don't think it's necessarily down to me," Norris explained.

He continued, "It's the same if it's the other way around. Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would just because I feel like I'm always like that and that's just how I am."

Lando Norris said he will not ask Oscar Piastri to move over for him in the final race of the season (David Davies/PA). ( PA Wire )

Norris further elaborated on his stance: "I'm not going to ask it, I don't want to ask it because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question. At the same time if that's how it ends and Max wins, then well. That's it. Congrats to him and look forward to next year. It doesn't change anything. It doesn't change my life. He will deserve it over us."

Piastri confirmed that the matter of team orders had not been discussed between the drivers.

Mercedes' George Russell, a two-time winner this season who could yet influence the title battle by interposing himself between the contenders, suggested Piastri should "unplug the radio in his car."

Russell told reporters: "I think it would be unfair for either driver to give (up) places. If Max wins, he deserves to win. I wouldn’t want to win a championship because my teammate has pulled over, especially if he’s been my rival that year."

McLaren principal Andrea Stella, speaking after last Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix where a strategic error cost Piastri a potential win and Norris a podium, indicated that while the team's racing approach would remain consistent, discussions would take place this week.

He underscored McLaren's ambition, having already secured the constructors' championship for a second consecutive year, to claim both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998.

"What's important for us is that we are in condition to beat Verstappen with one of our two drivers," Stella affirmed.