Lando Norris reveals stance on McLaren team orders for F1 title showdown
Lando Norris holds a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen ahead of the final race of the season
Lando Norris has unequivocally stated he will not ask McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to cede position and gift him the Formula One title, even if such a manoeuvre were the only path to overcoming Max Verstappen in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season finale.
The British driver, however, affirmed his willingness to reciprocate should the roles be reversed, though this scenario is not mathematically viable for the upcoming race.
Heading into the decisive Grand Prix, Norris holds a 12-point advantage over Red Bull's four-times champion Verstappen, with Australian teammate Piastri a further four points adrift.
The three title contenders appeared together at a press conference at the Yas Marina circuit on Thursday, where Verstappen notably presented a more relaxed demeanour.
When pressed on a hypothetical situation where Verstappen led the race, with Piastri in third and Norris in fourth – a scenario where the reigning champion would retain his crown unless the McLaren drivers swapped positions – Norris was resolute.
"I don't think I would ask it because... I don't know... it's up to Oscar if he would allow it. I don't think it's necessarily down to me," Norris explained.
He continued, "It's the same if it's the other way around. Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would just because I feel like I'm always like that and that's just how I am."
Norris further elaborated on his stance: "I'm not going to ask it, I don't want to ask it because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question. At the same time if that's how it ends and Max wins, then well. That's it. Congrats to him and look forward to next year. It doesn't change anything. It doesn't change my life. He will deserve it over us."
Piastri confirmed that the matter of team orders had not been discussed between the drivers.
Mercedes' George Russell, a two-time winner this season who could yet influence the title battle by interposing himself between the contenders, suggested Piastri should "unplug the radio in his car."
Russell told reporters: "I think it would be unfair for either driver to give (up) places. If Max wins, he deserves to win. I wouldn’t want to win a championship because my teammate has pulled over, especially if he’s been my rival that year."
McLaren principal Andrea Stella, speaking after last Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix where a strategic error cost Piastri a potential win and Norris a podium, indicated that while the team's racing approach would remain consistent, discussions would take place this week.
He underscored McLaren's ambition, having already secured the constructors' championship for a second consecutive year, to claim both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998.
"What's important for us is that we are in condition to beat Verstappen with one of our two drivers," Stella affirmed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments