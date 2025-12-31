Former Test cricketer in induced coma with meningitis
- Former Australian batter Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma after contracting meningitis.
- Martyn, 54, became unwell on Boxing Day and is currently receiving treatment in a Brisbane hospital.
- Cricket Australia confirmed his illness, with chief executive Todd Greenberg extending best wishes from the wider cricket community.
- Former teammates, including Adam Gilchrist, Brad Hardie, and Darren Lehmann, have publicly shared messages of support and concern for Martyn and his family.
- Martyn, who played 67 Test matches and won two World Cups, had posted on X on Christmas Eve, looking forward to the Boxing Day Test.