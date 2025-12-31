Former Australia batter Damien Martyn in induced coma after contracting meningitis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma after contracting meningitis.

Cricket Australia confirmed that the 54-year-old, who played 67 Test matches between between 1992 and 2006 and won two World Cups, became unwell on Boxing Day and is being treated in a Brisbane hospital.

"I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement.

Martyn's friend and former team mate Adam Gilchrist added: "He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn's partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes."

Former AFL star Brad Hardie, speaking on his radio show with Perth's 6PR station, told listeners: "Damien Martyn, the champ from WA (Western Australia), unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and currently is residing in a Queensland hospital.

"I'd like everybody to have their best wishes and positive thoughts for Marto. Let's hope he can pull through, because it's really serious."

Darren Lehmann, the Northamptonshire head coach and former team-mate of Martyn, posted a message of support on X.

"Lots of love and prayers sending Damien Martyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family."

The stylish batter, who represented Yorkshire as an overseas player in 2003, posted on X on Christmas Eve looking ahead to the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.

He wrote: "If the old brigade could play again then this would be it. Boxing Day Test match. What a cauldron."