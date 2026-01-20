Mercedes lose key figure ahead of 2026 F1 car launch
- Mercedes F1's long-serving chief car designer, John Owen, is set to leave the team after 19 years.
- Owen, an aerodynamicist, was integral to nine constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles during his tenure, which began in 2007.
- His departure comes as a surprise just six weeks before the new Formula 1 season, despite the 2026 car design being well underway.
- The team confirmed that Giacomo Tortora will take over as Director of Car Design, with Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta overseeing the group.
- Owen will take a break from F1, entering a period of gardening leave after ensuring a smooth transition to his successor.