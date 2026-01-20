Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mercedes lose key figure ahead of 2026 F1 car launch

FILE: Russell and Antonelli staying with Mercedes F1 team in 2026
  • Mercedes F1's long-serving chief car designer, John Owen, is set to leave the team after 19 years.
  • Owen, an aerodynamicist, was integral to nine constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles during his tenure, which began in 2007.
  • His departure comes as a surprise just six weeks before the new Formula 1 season, despite the 2026 car design being well underway.
  • The team confirmed that Giacomo Tortora will take over as Director of Car Design, with Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta overseeing the group.
  • Owen will take a break from F1, entering a period of gardening leave after ensuring a smooth transition to his successor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in