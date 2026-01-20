Mercedes announce surprise exit of F1 design chief – six weeks before 2026 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes have announced the departure of their long-term F1 chief car designer John Owen.

The 52-year-old aerodynamicist, who has been with the team since 2007 in their previous guises as Honda and then Brawn, has been an integral part of nine constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles over the last 19 years.

While the 2026 car design has long been in the works, with fine-tuning now the main priority with three testing windows ahead of the season-opener in Australia on 8 March, Owen’s exit still comes as a surprise just six weeks out from the new season.

The team confirmed that the role will be filled internally, with engineering director Giacomo Tortora becoming the team’s new director of car design, with deputy technical director Simone Resta – formerly of Ferrari – overseeing the group.

A statement read: “We can confirm that John Owen, our Director of Car Design, has decided that now is the right time to take a break from F1 and that he will be leaving the team later this year to begin a period of gardening leave, after assuring the transition to his successor.

“John has been with our Brackley team since 2007 and played a considerable role in our success.

“He has been a key part of 9 Constructors' Championships across the time he has worked here and this year's W17 marks the 17th car for which he has had overall design responsibility.

“We wish John all the very best for the future and thank him for the considerable role he has played in the team's success.”

Mercedes will reveal the renders of this year’s W17 car on Thursday, while their official 2026 season launch with drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli takes place on Monday 2 February.

All 11 teams will take part in a private testing session in Barcelona next week.