Former F1 driver announces new race seat – 18 months after brutal axing

Former F1 driver Logan Sargeant will race for Ford in endurance racing next year.

American racer Sargeant, who picked up one point in 36 grands prix between 2023-2024 driving for Williams, was axed from his seat midway through the 2024 campaign after a fiery crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Franco Colapinto replaced Sargeant as Alex Albon’s teammate, with Carlos Sainz since coming in to form a formidable driver pairing under Williams team principal James Vowles.

Sargeant did not take up a permanent race seat in 2025, appearing sporadically in endurance racing, but has now been confirmed as one of three drivers for Ford’s return to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) next year.

The 25-year-old will race alongside Mick Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx and will also compete in this year’s WEC for Proton Competition.

“It's a privilege to be here and be welcomed into the Ford family,” he said.

“I'm super excited for this programme and super excited to help spearhead the development of the hypercar. I'm excited for the season ahead and getting ready for the following [year].”

After his time on the sidelines following his axing at Williams, Sargeant admitted he needed to “reassess” his career last year, but ultimately concluded that he wanted to remain in racing.

Logan Sargeant lost his Williams F1 seat in 2024 ( PA Archive )

“Coming off of that [F1], obviously it was hectic, intense, emotionally challenging, physically demanding,” he told Daily Sports Car. “My mind just felt like it needed a little break.

“I feel like a lot of people may struggle to understand that until you’re in that position, but I just needed to let the whole experience sink in, let my body naturally recover and start to reassess what it wanted to do.

“And, naturally, it was racing in the end.”

Sargeant will also race at the 24 Hours of Daytona event this weekend for Era Motorsport.