Lionel Messi signs new three-year contract with Inter Miami

What is Lionel Messi's favourite goal?
  • Lionel Messi has signed a new three-year contract with Inter Miami, extending his stay in Major League Soccer into his 40s.
  • The 38-year-old was pictured signing the deal at the construction site of the club's new stadium, where he will play next season.
  • Messi, who earns approximately $20m annually, remains crucial to Inter Miami's success, having won the league's MVP and Golden Boot last season.
  • Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano highlighted Messi's competitiveness and his importance in translating that drive to the team.
  • Messi has yet to decide on his participation in the 2026 World Cup for Argentina, stating he will assess his physical condition closer to the tournament.
