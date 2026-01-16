Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Michael Carrick said about Roy Keane comments about his wife

Miguel Delaney: Michael Carrick 'the right one for this situation' at Manchester United
  • Michael Carrick has dismissed criticism from Roy Keane regarding his wife, stating it does not affect him or his focus.
  • Keane had referred to Carrick's wife, Lisa, as having a 'big mouth' in a belated response to a 2014 tweet.
  • Carrick, the new Manchester United head coach, will manage the team for the remainder of the season.
  • His first match in charge is against Manchester City on Saturday.
  • Carrick expressed his delight at the opportunity to manage the club and his determination to succeed.
