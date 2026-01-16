Man United boss Michael Carrick reacts to Roy Keane’s criticism of his wife
Carrick will manage the Red Devils in the Manchester derby, with former teammate Keane singling out his wife over a tweet in 2014
Michael Carrick has shrugged off Roy Keane’s criticism of his wife and said the words of the former Manchester United players-turned-pundits won’t bother him.
The new United head coach faces Manchester City in his first game in charge on Saturday to a background of noise from some of his former teammates.
And former captain Keane had said Carrick’s wife Lisa had a “big mouth” as he belatedly responded to a tweet she posted in 2014.
But Carrick shrugged it off. “It didn’t bother me,” he said. “They’re not putting more pressure on me. I don’t feel that. There are plenty of opinions around, some positive, some not too much. It’s totally irrelevant in terms of what I focus on.
“I know what we want to improve on, how we want to work with the players. There’s a lot that can be said, it’s the way of the world.
“I’m not going to pay too much attention to that. For me, the players and staff it’s a focus on how we’re going to succeed.”
Carrick, who had a three-year spell in charge of Middlesbrough, said he was delighted to get the chance to manage United for the rest of the season.
He added: “It’s fantastic to be here, a great feeling to be in this position. I’ve had different roles and fallen in love with the club.
“I’m fully aware of the position I’m in. I’m eager to succeed, we’ve got a big job to do.”
Carrick outlined his ambition to succeed after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, underlining the squad’s “talents, dedication and ability.”
He said: “I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.
“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.
“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”
