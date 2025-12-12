Michail Antonio nears football return after breaking his leg in car crash
- Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio is currently training with Leicester City, sparking speculation of a potential move to the Championship club.
- Antonio, a free agent since his release from the Hammers, is looking to make a return to professional football after a severe injury.
- He has not played a competitive match since December 2024, following a car crash that left him with a leg broken in four places.
- Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes confirmed Antonio's presence, stating he "has looked good" but acknowledged that regaining full match fitness will take time.
- The potential signing could provide Leicester with much-needed attacking cover, especially with Patson Daka set to join Zambia for the Africa Cup of Nations.