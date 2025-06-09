West Ham footballer Michail Antonio has shared footage of himself learning to walk again after a horror crash.

The 34-year-old suffered a broken leg after crashing his Ferrari in Essex, back in December

The striker posted a montage clip of his recovery on his Instagram page on Sunday (8 June), with the caption “Faith will overcome all challenges”.

The video opens with an image of the car crash wreckage, before the striker is seen in a hospital bed, and then using a walking frame, supported by nurses.

He is later seen entering the club gym on crutches as his recovery continues.