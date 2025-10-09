Red Sox legend dies after cancer battle
- Mike Greenwell, the former Boston Red Sox outfielder and two-time All-Star, has died at the age of 62 following a battle with medullary thyroid cancer.
- His wife, Tracy, confirmed he passed away on Thursday at Boston's General Hospital, expressing deep sadness and gratitude for their life together.
- Known as "The Gator," Greenwell spent his entire career with the Red Sox from 1985-96, achieving his best season in 1988 when he was runner-up for American League MVP honours.
- Beyond baseball, he was a lifelong resident of Fort Myers, Florida, and served as a Lee County commissioner, where he was remembered for his advocacy for the community.
- Tributes have been issued by his wife, Lee County officials, and the Red Sox organisation, highlighting his significant contributions to both baseball and his local community.