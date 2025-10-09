Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Red Sox legend dies after cancer battle

Reuters
Mike Greenwell, Leftfielder for the Boston Red Sox swings at the ball
Mike Greenwell, Leftfielder for the Boston Red Sox swings at the ball (Getty)
  • Mike Greenwell, the former Boston Red Sox outfielder and two-time All-Star, has died at the age of 62 following a battle with medullary thyroid cancer.
  • His wife, Tracy, confirmed he passed away on Thursday at Boston's General Hospital, expressing deep sadness and gratitude for their life together.
  • Known as "The Gator," Greenwell spent his entire career with the Red Sox from 1985-96, achieving his best season in 1988 when he was runner-up for American League MVP honours.
  • Beyond baseball, he was a lifelong resident of Fort Myers, Florida, and served as a Lee County commissioner, where he was remembered for his advocacy for the community.
  • Tributes have been issued by his wife, Lee County officials, and the Red Sox organisation, highlighting his significant contributions to both baseball and his local community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in