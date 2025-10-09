Mike Greenwell, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies aged 62 after cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Greenwell, the former Boston Red Sox outfielder and two-time All-Star, has died at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer. His wife, Tracy, confirmed he passed away on Thursday in Boston.

Mr Greenwell had revealed in August that he was fighting medullary thyroid cancer. His wife shared the news on social media, stating: "With a heavy heart, I lost my best friend today. It was Mike's time to be an angel. At 10:30 a.m. in Boston's General Hospital. We are forever grateful for the life he has given us."

Officials in Lee County, Florida, where Mr Greenwell served as a commissioner and lived for most of his life in Fort Myers, also announced his passing.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident," Lee County announced on Facebook. "He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his leadership."

Of course, Greenwell was better known for his baseball career with the Red Sox from 1985-96. The player known as "The Gator" enjoyed his best season in 1988 when he was runner-up for American League MVP honors after batting .325 with career-highs of 22 homers and 119 RBIs.

open image in gallery Mike Greenwell, Leftfielder for the Boston Red Sox swings at the ball ( Getty Images )

Greenwell batted .300 or better five times beginning with his full rookie season in 1987 while becoming a fan favorite at Fenway Park. He drove in more than 70 runs on seven occasions.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell," the Red Sox said on social media. "The Gator" spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation.

"We send our love to the Greenwell family."

Greenwell recorded a .303 career average with 130 homers and 726 RBIs in 1,269 games. He finished with 1,400 hits and struck out just 364 times in 4,623 at-bats.

He was fourth in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 1987 and won a Silver Slugger Award in 1988.

Greenwell was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.