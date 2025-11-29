Mikel Arteta explains why he signed Noni Madueke despite initial fan anger
- Mikel Arteta revealed an online petition opposing Noni Madueke's transfer to Arsenal in the summer unexpectedly strengthened his resolve to sign the winger.
- The petition, which gathered 4,000 signatures and saw the hashtag #NoToMadueke trend, initially reflected significant opposition from Arsenal supporters.
- Madueke, 23, is preparing for his first return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday to face his former club, Chelsea, where a hostile reception is anticipated.
- The London-born attacker recently scored his first goal for Arsenal in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, following his return from a knee injury.
- Arteta praised Madueke's versatility and impact, suggesting a potential start against Chelsea as Arsenal aim to secure another significant win and extend their lead.