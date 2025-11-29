Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikel Arteta explains why he signed Noni Madueke despite initial fan anger

Madueke completed his move to Arsenal in the summer despite fan opposition
Madueke completed his move to Arsenal in the summer despite fan opposition (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Mikel Arteta revealed an online petition opposing Noni Madueke's transfer to Arsenal in the summer unexpectedly strengthened his resolve to sign the winger.
  • The petition, which gathered 4,000 signatures and saw the hashtag #NoToMadueke trend, initially reflected significant opposition from Arsenal supporters.
  • Madueke, 23, is preparing for his first return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday to face his former club, Chelsea, where a hostile reception is anticipated.
  • The London-born attacker recently scored his first goal for Arsenal in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, following his return from a knee injury.
  • Arteta praised Madueke's versatility and impact, suggesting a potential start against Chelsea as Arsenal aim to secure another significant win and extend their lead.
