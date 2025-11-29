Mikel Arteta claims online Arsenal fan petition convinced him to sign Noni Madueke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has revealed that an online petition, launched in response to Arsenal’s pursuit of Noni Madueke in the summer, unexpectedly strengthened his resolve to sign the former Chelsea winger.

Madueke is set to make his first return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday since his cross-London move, where a hostile reception is anticipated for the 23-year-old.

The England attacker initially faced significant opposition from Arsenal supporters in July when his transfer was first rumoured.

The hashtag #NoToMadueke trended on social media, culminating in an online petition that garnered 4,000 signatures. However, far from deterring him, Arteta stated this only intensified his determination.

"If anything it gave me more conviction and more will to help him," Arteta explained. "And do everything we possibly could to make his relationship work and to prepare everything around him in the best possible way."

He added that the initial negativity quickly dissipated, replaced by a positive reaction that Madueke "valued, respected and it was like fuel to him. It did not affect him."

Madueke, who is London-born, recently marked his return from a knee injury with a substitute appearance in the 4-1 victory over Tottenham.

He then opened his goal-scoring account for Arsenal on Wednesday during the Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

open image in gallery Noni Madueke celebrates scoring his first goal for Arsenal against Bayern Munich (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

While an impressive start in August quickly won over many doubters, Arteta expressed his delight with the versatile wide-man’s contribution in midweek, hinting at a potential start against Chelsea.

Arteta praised Madueke’s impact since his arrival. "I am very pleased with him since the day that he came with his attitude and what he has brought to the team," he said.

"He has brought another type of threat with his capacity to play on the right and the left and his skillset is different to what we had."

The manager highlighted Madueke’s adaptability, noting, "We saw that again on Wednesday. He started in one position and changed into another position and being very, very efficient. It is great to have him back."

Arsenal will be aiming to cap off a superb week with a victory at Chelsea, a result that would extend their lead over the west London club to nine points.

Following a dominant win against rivals Tottenham after the November international break, and subsequently ending Bayern Munich’s unbeaten start to the season, the Gunners are now targeting another significant triumph at Stamford Bridge.

"Those are statements we are talking about every three days," Arteta emphasised, reflecting on his team’s recent form.

"So, after beating Spurs at home, then we had to make the statement again Bayern Munich. We’ve done that and now we have to go to the next one. That’s where we are."

He concluded by stressing the team’s motivation: "We know the importance of the week. Not only that, what is coming after three days is going to be exactly the same. Nothing is going to change, but we are super motivated for the game."