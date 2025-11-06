Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millie Bright makes stance clear on Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton rift

Millie Bright refused to speak about Mary Earps’ criticism of Hannah Hampton
Millie Bright refused to speak about Mary Earps’ criticism of Hannah Hampton (WSL Football via Getty Images)
  • Ex-Lionesses Millie Bright and Rachel Daly refused to comment on the alleged rift between Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton during their 'Daly Brightness' podcast.
  • Rachel Daly stated that their podcast aims to “spread positivity” and is not a platform for gossiping about former teammates.
  • The controversy stems from an excerpt of Mary Earps' autobiography, where she claimed to have told England manager Sarina Wiegman that Hampton was being rewarded for “bad behaviour”.
  • Earps later expressed surprise at the reaction to her book excerpt, clarifying her intention was not to “tear anyone down”.
  • Bright and Daly have been international teammates with both Earps and Hampton, with Bright currently playing alongside Hampton at Chelsea.
