Millie Bright makes stance clear on Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton rift
- Ex-Lionesses Millie Bright and Rachel Daly refused to comment on the alleged rift between Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton during their 'Daly Brightness' podcast.
- Rachel Daly stated that their podcast aims to “spread positivity” and is not a platform for gossiping about former teammates.
- The controversy stems from an excerpt of Mary Earps' autobiography, where she claimed to have told England manager Sarina Wiegman that Hampton was being rewarded for “bad behaviour”.
- Earps later expressed surprise at the reaction to her book excerpt, clarifying her intention was not to “tear anyone down”.
- Bright and Daly have been international teammates with both Earps and Hampton, with Bright currently playing alongside Hampton at Chelsea.