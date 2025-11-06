Chelsea captain Millie Bright refuses to speak about Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton ‘gossip’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-Lionesses duo Millie Bright and Rachel Daly have refused to comment on the recent rift and allegations between Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton, with Daly explaining that the pair are “not here to gossip” about their former teammates.

Earps has caused a stir with the release of her upcoming autobiography, with an excerpt published in the Guardian claiming that Earps told England manager Sarina Wiegman that she thought Hampton was being rewarded for “bad behaviour” when the latter was recalled to the Lionesses squad in April 2024.

While Earps later expressed surprise at the reaction to the excerpt – claiming that she did not write the book “to tear anyone down in any shape or form” – Hampton has so far avoided commenting on the saga.

And Daly and Bright were quick to do the same when speaking on their Daly Brightness podcast, with the former explaining that they prefer their show to be about “spreading positivity”.

“Everyone is going to want us to touch on the Hannah (Hampton) and Mary (Earps) saga,” said Daly.

“We’ve seen your tweets, we know you want us to have a gossip, we’ve seen them all,” White interjected.

“We’re not here to gossip, our podcast isn’t about that. Everyone is going to have their own opinion, freedom of speech, say what you want, people are going to say this, people are going to say that, and I think for us, we just think that our podcast is more about spreading positivity and spreading joy,” explained Daly.

“Think what you want but we’re not commenting on it, sorry,” she added.

White was in agreement with her former England teammate, briefly adding: “Amen, sister.”

Hannah Hampton (left) and Mary Earps in England training ( The FA via Getty Images )

White and Daly have been international teammates of both Earps and Hampton, with the quartet all included in the squad for in the Lionesses’ victorious Euro 2022 campaign, while Bright still plays with Hampton at club level for WSL champions Chelsea.

Both Bright and Hampton were recently included in the Fifpro World XI alongside Blues teammate Lucy Bronze and Spanish trio Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, and Ona Batlle, and while Bright retired from international duty in October, she is set to equal the all-time appearance record in the WSL if she features this weekend against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing saga within the periphery of the Lionesses camp, preparations now begin for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil after Sarina Wiegman’s side were drawn against Ukraine, Iceland and new rivals Spain in League A, Group 3 of the European qualifying draw.