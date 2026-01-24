Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warriors-Timberwolves game postponed over safety concerns

Unrest in Minneapolis after another shooting by federal officers
  • The NBA has postponed a Warriors-Timberwolves game “to prioritize the safety and security” of the community after Border Patrol shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Saturday.
  • The game at Target Center has been rescheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the NBA said in a statement.
  • Family identified the man shot and killed by Border Patrol as Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse and avid outdoorsman who participated in protests over the killing of Renee Good earlier this month.
  • The 37-year-old was killed during ongoing large scale immigration enforcement operations and protests in the city.
  • The Department of Homeland Security claim the armed man approached officers and “violently resisted” agents as they tried to detain him.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in